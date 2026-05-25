Captain's House / Miguel Marcelino

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

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Category: Concert House

Collaborators: Miguel Coutinho, Gauthier Gaillard, Mónica González, Mariana Brito, João Neto, Martina Cappellini, Mariana Almeida, Luís Pinto Leite, Regina Tabori

Clients: Gonçalo Riscado, João Riscado

Structural Engineering: A2P

Mep Engineering: Pensamento Sustentável

Fire Protection: ETU

Acoustics: Amplitude

Audiovisual Consultants: Blackfrog

Artistic Consultants: Joana + José

General Contractor : Ergicon

Construction Supervision: Portico

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Capitão is a cultural space located in the Beato neighborhood of Lisbon, focusing on music, gastronomy, art, and critical thinking. The existing building, featuring typical late 19th-century architecture, now stands out thanks to its new exposed concrete crown, transforming the unique program into an architectural statement.