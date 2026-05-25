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Captain's House / Miguel Marcelino

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Captain's House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Chair, TableCaptain's House / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCaptain's House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior PhotographyCaptain's House / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Bathroom, LightingCaptain's House / Miguel Marcelino - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Concert House
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Category: Concert House
  • Collaborators: Miguel Coutinho, Gauthier Gaillard, Mónica González, Mariana Brito, João Neto, Martina Cappellini, Mariana Almeida, Luís Pinto Leite, Regina Tabori
  • Clients: Gonçalo Riscado, João Riscado
  • Structural Engineering: A2P
  • Mep Engineering: Pensamento Sustentável
  • Fire Protection: ETU
  • Acoustics: Amplitude
  • Audiovisual Consultants: Blackfrog
  • Artistic Consultants: Joana + José
  • General Contractor : Ergicon
  • Construction Supervision: Portico
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
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Captain's House / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Capitão is a cultural space located in the Beato neighborhood of Lisbon, focusing on music, gastronomy, art, and critical thinking. The existing building, featuring typical late 19th-century architecture, now stands out thanks to its new exposed concrete crown, transforming the unique program into an architectural statement.

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Miguel Marcelino
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Concrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceconcert housePortugal

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceconcert housePortugal
Cite: "Captain's House / Miguel Marcelino" [Casa Capitão / Miguel Marcelino] 25 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041590/captains-house-miguel-marcelino> ISSN 0719-8884

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