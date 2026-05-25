Captain's House / Miguel Marcelino

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Lisboa, Portugal
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Architects: Miguel Marcelino
- Area: 1156 m²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architect: Miguel Marcelino
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- Category: Concert House
- Collaborators: Miguel Coutinho, Gauthier Gaillard, Mónica González, Mariana Brito, João Neto, Martina Cappellini, Mariana Almeida, Luís Pinto Leite, Regina Tabori
- Clients: Gonçalo Riscado, João Riscado
- Structural Engineering: A2P
- Mep Engineering: Pensamento Sustentável
- Fire Protection: ETU
- Acoustics: Amplitude
- Audiovisual Consultants: Blackfrog
- Artistic Consultants: Joana + José
- General Contractor : Ergicon
- Construction Supervision: Portico
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Capitão is a cultural space located in the Beato neighborhood of Lisbon, focusing on music, gastronomy, art, and critical thinking. The existing building, featuring typical late 19th-century architecture, now stands out thanks to its new exposed concrete crown, transforming the unique program into an architectural statement.