Westlake Dermatology Georgetown / Matt Fajkus Architecture

•
Georgetown, United States
-
Architects: Matt Fajkus Architecture
- Area: 4083 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Leonid Furmansky
-
Lead Architects: Tony Marco, Sarah Johnson, Matt Fajkus, Shelby Taubenkimmel
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Healthcare Architecture, Clinic
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alpolic - Paneling
- City: Georgetown
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. This medical office building was designed to be an embodiment of the Westlake Dermatology brand, "the gold standard for cosmetic dermatology". With its prominent location on Williams Drive, the building's crisp modern form and clean, well detailed materials serves as a billboard for the WD brand aesthetic and quality.