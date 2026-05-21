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Westlake Dermatology Georgetown / Matt Fajkus Architecture

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Westlake Dermatology Georgetown / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeWestlake Dermatology Georgetown / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Image 3 of 17Westlake Dermatology Georgetown / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Image 4 of 17Westlake Dermatology Georgetown / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior PhotographyWestlake Dermatology Georgetown / Matt Fajkus Architecture - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Healthcare Architecture, Clinic
Georgetown, United States
  • Architects: Matt Fajkus Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4083 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonid Furmansky
  • Lead Architects: Tony Marco, Sarah Johnson, Matt Fajkus, Shelby Taubenkimmel
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Westlake Dermatology Georgetown / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Leonid Furmansky

Text description provided by the architects. This medical office building was designed to be an embodiment of the Westlake Dermatology brand, "the gold standard for cosmetic dermatology". With its prominent location on Williams Drive, the building's crisp modern form and clean, well detailed materials serves as a billboard for the WD brand aesthetic and quality.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicUnited States
Cite: "Westlake Dermatology Georgetown / Matt Fajkus Architecture " 21 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041581/westlake-dermatology-georgetown-matt-fajkus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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