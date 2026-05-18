Hainan Science Museum / MAD Architects

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Category: Museums & Exhibit

Principal Partners In Charge: Ma Yansong, Dang Qun, Yosuke Hayano

Associate In Charge: Fu Changrui, Kin Li, Tiffany Dahlen

Design Team: Wang Yiding, Chen Yiwen, Sun Feifei, Pan Siyi, Wang Shuang, Lyu Dechen, Yang Xuebing, Zhu Yuhao, Reem Mosleh, Alan Rodríguez Carrillo, Anri Gyuloyan, Rozita Kahirtseva, Zheng Chengwen, Wu Qiaoling, Feng Yingying, Edgar Navarrete

Client: Haikou Association for Science and Technology

Project Management: Haikou Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Executive Architect: CCDI Group

Facade Consultant: RFR Shanghai

Signage Consultant: CCDI

Exhibition Design: Shanghai Kaiyi Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

City: Haikou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The Hainan Science Museum, designed by Ma Yansong and his firm MAD, has opened to the public on the edge of Wuyuan River National Wetland Park. Since its trial opening, it has welcomed more than 350,000 visitors in four months, with peak days drawing more than 5,800 people. "I wanted the project to be built on the idea of flow and chaos — space, function, and knowledge to flow into one another, freely." says Ma Yansong, Founder and Principal Partner of MAD. "Different subjects should connect, overlap, and stay open. If artificial intelligence can already answer almost any question, a science museum's job is no longer to deliver facts. It is to teach children how to ask them."