9 Wilson Ave Apartment / MA+Co + Neometro

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Category: Apartments

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. 9 Wilson Ave is a mixed-use, multi-residential building that completes the transformation of Wilson Ave in Brunswick, Melbourne, from a car-dominated industrial backstreet into a lively, pedestrian-friendly boulevard. The project provides 71 dwellings across multiple typologies, including 12 Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) apartments, 13 loft dwellings, four commercial tenancies, and four office suites. All dwellings are dual-aspect, engaging both the courtyard and surrounding streets to reinforce amenity, passive surveillance, and connection to place.