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9 Wilson Ave Apartment / MA+Co + Neometro

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9 Wilson Ave Apartment / MA+Co + Neometro - Image 2 of 319 Wilson Ave Apartment / MA+Co + Neometro - Image 3 of 319 Wilson Ave Apartment / MA+Co + Neometro - Image 4 of 319 Wilson Ave Apartment / MA+Co + Neometro - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Deck9 Wilson Ave Apartment / MA+Co + Neometro - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Melbourne, Australia
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9 Wilson Ave Apartment / MA+Co + Neometro - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. 9 Wilson Ave is a mixed-use, multi-residential building that completes the transformation of Wilson Ave in Brunswick, Melbourne, from a car-dominated industrial backstreet into a lively, pedestrian-friendly boulevard. The project provides 71 dwellings across multiple typologies, including 12 Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) apartments, 13 loft dwellings, four commercial tenancies, and four office suites. All dwellings are dual-aspect, engaging both the courtyard and surrounding streets to reinforce amenity, passive surveillance, and connection to place.

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Cite: "9 Wilson Ave Apartment / MA+Co + Neometro" 14 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041560/9-wilson-ave-apartment-ma-plus-co-plus-neometro> ISSN 0719-8884

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