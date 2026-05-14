Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Belfountain House / UUfie

Belfountain House / UUfie

Save

Belfountain House / UUfie - Image 2 of 32Belfountain House / UUfie - Image 3 of 32Belfountain House / UUfie - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamBelfountain House / UUfie - Image 5 of 32Belfountain House / UUfie - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Belfountain, Canada
  • Architects: UUfie
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ema Peter Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Jakob Rope Systems , Nakamoto Forestry, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Irene Gardpoit, Eiri Ota
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Belfountain House / UUfie - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door
© Ema Peter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the steep, wooded terrain of the Niagara Escarpment in Belfountain, Ontario, Belfountain House unfolds as a continuous architectural promenade shaped by topography, movement, and family life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
UUfie
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Belfountain House / UUfie" 14 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041553/belfountain-house-uufie> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags