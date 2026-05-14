Belfountain House / UUfie

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Belfountain, Canada Architects: UUfie

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ema Peter Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hansgrohe Jakob Rope Systems , Nakamoto Forestry , Toto Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Irene Gardpoit, Eiri Ota

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within the steep, wooded terrain of the Niagara Escarpment in Belfountain, Ontario, Belfountain House unfolds as a continuous architectural promenade shaped by topography, movement, and family life.