Belfountain House / UUfie

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Belfountain, Canada
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Architects: UUfie
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ema Peter Photography
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Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Jakob Rope Systems , Nakamoto Forestry, Toto
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Lead Architects: Irene Gardpoit, Eiri Ota
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: UUfie
- General Contractor: North Arrow Limited
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Moses Structural Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hayward Consulting & Design
- City: Belfountain
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Set within the steep, wooded terrain of the Niagara Escarpment in Belfountain, Ontario, Belfountain House unfolds as a continuous architectural promenade shaped by topography, movement, and family life.