In Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio

•
Lucca, Italy
-
Architects: Caret Studio
-
Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Industrial Architecture, Other
- Architectural Design And Construction Supervision: Matteo Chelazzi, Federico Cheloni
- Design Team: Roberto Canu, Francesco Cobucci
- Structural Engineering And Supervision: Andrea Carmassi
- Mep Engineering: Andrea Beneforti, Floriano Marchi
- Fire Safety Engineering: Giovanni Medici
- Acoustics: Maurizio Migliorini
- Safety Coordination: Daniel Loris Bottaini
- Geologist: Leonardo Moni
- General Contractor : STET
- Concrete Works: FMD srl
- Façades: Faraone Industrie
- Cladding: Faraone Industrie
- City: Lucca
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the province of Lucca, the new entrance to this industrial complex transcends mere functional logic to become a true architectural manifesto. This intervention goes beyond the basic requirements of a gatehouse or a refreshment area; it redefines the concept of the threshold, transforming a security checkpoint into an identifying landmark that communicates the company's values and vision at first glance.