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In Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio

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In Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteIn Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio - Image 3 of 16In Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio - Interior PhotographyIn Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio - Image 5 of 16In Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Industrial Architecture, Other
Lucca, Italy
  • Architectural Design And Construction Supervision: Matteo Chelazzi, Federico Cheloni
  • Design Team: Roberto Canu, Francesco Cobucci
  • Structural Engineering And Supervision: Andrea Carmassi
  • Mep Engineering: Andrea Beneforti, Floriano Marchi
  • Fire Safety Engineering: Giovanni Medici
  • Acoustics: Maurizio Migliorini
  • Safety Coordination: Daniel Loris Bottaini
  • Geologist: Leonardo Moni
  • General Contractor : STET
  • Concrete Works: FMD srl
  • City: Lucca
  • Country: Italy
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In Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the province of Lucca, the new entrance to this industrial complex transcends mere functional logic to become a true architectural manifesto. This intervention goes beyond the basic requirements of a gatehouse or a refreshment area; it redefines the concept of the threshold, transforming a security checkpoint into an identifying landmark that communicates the company's values and vision at first glance.

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Caret Studio
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureOtherItaly

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Cite: "In Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio" 19 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041543/in-limine-gatehouse-caret-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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