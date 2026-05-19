In Limine Gatehouse / Caret Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the province of Lucca, the new entrance to this industrial complex transcends mere functional logic to become a true architectural manifesto. This intervention goes beyond the basic requirements of a gatehouse or a refreshment area; it redefines the concept of the threshold, transforming a security checkpoint into an identifying landmark that communicates the company's values and vision at first glance.