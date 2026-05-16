Forestry Station / Roland Baldi Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Wood as a way of being: The forestry station in the centre of Nova Ponente/Deutschnofen is a highly functional administrative building designed to combine purpose and surroundings. Home to the local forestry office of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano/Bozen, the building represents a responsible use of resources and is constructed from a material inextricably linked to the daily work of its users: wood. The architecture reinterprets the traditional two-story residential houses of the area with pitched roofs, reducing their form to the essentials, thus creating a conscious contrast while remaining in dialogue with the existing context.