Wood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch.

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Pliešovce, Slovakia
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Architects: Guča arch.
- Area: 25 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Matej Hakár
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Manufacturers: Harvia, Jeremias, Knauf, Maslen, Steico
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Lead Architects: Peter Čurlej, Matej Fekiač, Simona Kolimárová
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Sauna, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Guča arch.
- City: Pliešovce
- Country: Slovakia
Text description provided by the architects. Located within the grounds of the Zaježová Educational Centre in Pliešovce, this sauna reflects the center's focus on ecology, sustainability, and personal development. These values served as the primary determinants for the architectural proposal, which also addresses the insufficient comfort of the original sauna.