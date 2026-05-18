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Wood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch.

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Wood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch. - Image 2 of 18Wood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch. - Image 3 of 18Wood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch. - Image 4 of 18Wood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch. - Interior Photography, WoodWood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch. - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sauna, Public Architecture
Pliešovce, Slovakia
  • Architects: Guča arch.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Harvia, Jeremias, Knauf, Maslen, Steico
  • Lead Architects: Peter Čurlej, Matej Fekiač, Simona Kolimárová
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Wood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch. - Image 2 of 18
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the grounds of the Zaježová Educational Centre in Pliešovce, this sauna reflects the center's focus on ecology, sustainability, and personal development. These values served as the primary determinants for the architectural proposal, which also addresses the insufficient comfort of the original sauna.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSaunaPublic ArchitectureSlovakia

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Cite: "Wood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch." 18 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041520/wood-stack-sauna-zajezova-guca-arch> ISSN 0719-8884

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