Wood-Stack Sauna Zaježová / Guča arch.

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Sauna, Public Architecture • Pliešovce, Slovakia Architects: Guča arch.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 25 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Matej Hakár

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Harvia , Jeremias , Knauf , Maslen , Steico

Lead Architects: Peter Čurlej, Matej Fekiač, Simona Kolimárová

Category: Sauna, Public Architecture

Design Team: Guča arch.

City: Pliešovce

Country: Slovakia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the grounds of the Zaježová Educational Centre in Pliešovce, this sauna reflects the center's focus on ecology, sustainability, and personal development. These values served as the primary determinants for the architectural proposal, which also addresses the insufficient comfort of the original sauna.