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P81 House / wiercinski-studio

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P81 House / wiercinski-studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeP81 House / wiercinski-studio - Image 3 of 21P81 House / wiercinski-studio - Image 4 of 21P81 House / wiercinski-studio - Image 5 of 21P81 House / wiercinski-studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment, Interior Design
Poznań, Poland
  • Architects: wiercinski-studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oni Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Zangra, wiercinski-studio
  • Lead Architects: Adam Wiercinski
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P81 House / wiercinski-studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oni Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Poznań's historic Grunwald district, an area renowned for its pre-war villa architecture, P81 House is a meticulous restoration of a 1932 residence. What began as an interior commission for wiercinski-studio evolved into a holistic transformation encompassing the building's facade, custom landscaping, and bespoke furniture design. The defining moment of the renovation occurred when the owners, Karolina and Mariusz, stripped away layers of old plaster to reveal the original brickwork. This raw and honest aesthetic set the tone for the entire project, allowing the villa to be restored with profound respect for its historical fabric through the careful preservation of cornices, sills, and the installation of new windows that replicate the original classical divisions.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentInterior DesignPoland

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WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentInterior DesignPoland
Cite: "P81 House / wiercinski-studio" 13 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041517/p81-house-wiercinski-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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