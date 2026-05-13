P81 House / wiercinski-studio

-
Architects: wiercinski-studio
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Oni Studio
-
Manufacturers: Zangra, wiercinski-studio
-
Lead Architects: Adam Wiercinski
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment, Interior Design
- Design Team: wiercinski-studio
- City: Poznań
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Poznań's historic Grunwald district, an area renowned for its pre-war villa architecture, P81 House is a meticulous restoration of a 1932 residence. What began as an interior commission for wiercinski-studio evolved into a holistic transformation encompassing the building's facade, custom landscaping, and bespoke furniture design. The defining moment of the renovation occurred when the owners, Karolina and Mariusz, stripped away layers of old plaster to reveal the original brickwork. This raw and honest aesthetic set the tone for the entire project, allowing the villa to be restored with profound respect for its historical fabric through the careful preservation of cornices, sills, and the installation of new windows that replicate the original classical divisions.