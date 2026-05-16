Junohair Yangjae 1st / TYPE S

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Seoul, South Korea
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Architects: TYPE S
- Area: 432 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:NAMSEUNGROK
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- Category: Hospitality Interiors
- Design Team: Shin Hayan
- General Contractor: SOCHON
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a renewal of a store that has been in operation for a long period of time. The primary objective was to refine the existing functions and spatial structure to create a more practical and comfortable environment.