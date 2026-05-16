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Junohair Yangjae 1st / TYPE S

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Junohair Yangjae 1st / TYPE S - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodJunohair Yangjae 1st / TYPE S - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairJunohair Yangjae 1st / TYPE S - Image 4 of 26Junohair Yangjae 1st / TYPE S - Image 5 of 26Junohair Yangjae 1st / TYPE S - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: TYPE S
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  432
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:NAMSEUNGROK
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Junohair Yangjae 1st / TYPE S - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair
© NAMSEUNGROK

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a renewal of a store that has been in operation for a long period of time. The primary objective was to refine the existing functions and spatial structure to create a more practical and comfortable environment.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Junohair Yangjae 1st / TYPE S" 16 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041516/junohair-yangjae-1st-type-s> ISSN 0719-8884

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