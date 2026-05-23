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House with a Mountain View / Stempel & Tesar Architects

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House with a Mountain View / Stempel & Tesar Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse with a Mountain View / Stempel & Tesar Architects - Image 3 of 13House with a Mountain View / Stempel & Tesar Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassHouse with a Mountain View / Stempel & Tesar Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse with a Mountain View / Stempel & Tesar Architects - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Klatovy, Czechia
  • Architects: Stempel & Tesar Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  246
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Filip Šlapal
  • Lead Architects: Ján Stempel, Jan Jakub Tesař
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House with a Mountain View / Stempel & Tesar Architects - Exterior Photography
© Filip Šlapal

Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of a small village near Klatovy, Czech Republic, next to a forest and overlooking the mountain horizon, stands a family home that sensitively responds to the character of the landscape. The building is set into sloping terrain, which reduces its visual profile and naturally protects the lower floor. The result is a peaceful retreat with breathtaking views, providing its residents with plenty of privacy while allowing them to be in close contact with nature.

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Cite: "House with a Mountain View / Stempel & Tesar Architects" 23 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041508/house-with-a-mountain-view-stempel-and-tesar-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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