House with a Mountain View / Stempel & Tesar Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. On the edge of a small village near Klatovy, Czech Republic, next to a forest and overlooking the mountain horizon, stands a family home that sensitively responds to the character of the landscape. The building is set into sloping terrain, which reduces its visual profile and naturally protects the lower floor. The result is a peaceful retreat with breathtaking views, providing its residents with plenty of privacy while allowing them to be in close contact with nature.