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Veiled Void / ROOMOOR

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Veiled Void / ROOMOOR - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairVeiled Void / ROOMOOR - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairVeiled Void / ROOMOOR - Image 4 of 31Veiled Void / ROOMOOR - Image 5 of 31Veiled Void / ROOMOOR - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Surat, India
  • Architects: ROOMOOR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jainee Gusain
  • Lead Architects: Mahendra Gusain, Dhruv Gusain
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Dhaval Modi, Mayank Rangani
  • Interns: Aditya, Mansi
  • City: Surat
  • Country: India
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Veiled Void / ROOMOOR - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Jainee Gusain

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the dense residential fabric of Surat, Veiled Void is a multigenerational townhouse organised around a central void. In response to narrow plots, close proximities, and the absence of open space, the house turns inward. Habitable spaces are arranged in an L-shaped configuration around a vertically carved core that operates simultaneously as a light well, a ventilation shaft, and a social centre.

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Cite: "Veiled Void / ROOMOOR" 13 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041505/veiled-void-roomoor> ISSN 0719-8884

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