Veiled Void / ROOMOOR

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Houses • Surat, India Architects: ROOMOOR

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6500 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Jainee Gusain

Lead Architects: Mahendra Gusain, Dhruv Gusain

Category: Houses

Design Team: Dhaval Modi, Mayank Rangani

Interns: Aditya, Mansi

City: Surat

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the dense residential fabric of Surat, Veiled Void is a multigenerational townhouse organised around a central void. In response to narrow plots, close proximities, and the absence of open space, the house turns inward. Habitable spaces are arranged in an L-shaped configuration around a vertically carved core that operates simultaneously as a light well, a ventilation shaft, and a social centre.