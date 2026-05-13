Veiled Void / ROOMOOR

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Architects: ROOMOOR
- Area: 6500 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jainee Gusain
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Lead Architects: Mahendra Gusain, Dhruv Gusain
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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the dense residential fabric of Surat, Veiled Void is a multigenerational townhouse organised around a central void. In response to narrow plots, close proximities, and the absence of open space, the house turns inward. Habitable spaces are arranged in an L-shaped configuration around a vertically carved core that operates simultaneously as a light well, a ventilation shaft, and a social centre.