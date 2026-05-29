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Villa Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior

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Villa Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior - Exterior PhotographyVilla Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete, Garden, Courtyard, PatioVilla Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairVilla Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairVilla Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
San Vito dei Normanni, Italy
  • Category: Houses
  • Client: Markéta and Lars Killi
  • City: San Vito dei Normanni
  • Country: Italy
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Villa Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior - Exterior Photography
© Duotono Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. The Villa Normanni project originated as a private initiative with a clearly defined investment vision. Our goal was to identify an attractive yet relatively undiscovered coastal area in Southern Europe that would allow the creation of a holiday villa of high standard within a moderate, pre-set budget. The purchase of land, construction, and associated costs were financed through the sale of two properties in Prague.

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Cite: "Villa Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior" 29 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041504/villa-normanni-puglia-urban-interior> ISSN 0719-8884

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