Villa Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior

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Architects: Urban Interior
- Area: 206 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Cosimo Calabrese, Duotono Fotografia
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Lead Architect: Markéta Killi
Text description provided by the architects. The Villa Normanni project originated as a private initiative with a clearly defined investment vision. Our goal was to identify an attractive yet relatively undiscovered coastal area in Southern Europe that would allow the creation of a holiday villa of high standard within a moderate, pre-set budget. The purchase of land, construction, and associated costs were financed through the sale of two properties in Prague.