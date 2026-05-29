Villa Normanni Puglia / Urban Interior

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Category: Houses

Client: Markéta and Lars Killi

City: San Vito dei Normanni

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. The Villa Normanni project originated as a private initiative with a clearly defined investment vision. Our goal was to identify an attractive yet relatively undiscovered coastal area in Southern Europe that would allow the creation of a holiday villa of high standard within a moderate, pre-set budget. The purchase of land, construction, and associated costs were financed through the sale of two properties in Prague.