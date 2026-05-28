Cobe Notes x ArchDaily IRL: On Thresholds in Architecture

Cobe and ArchDaily invite you to the launch of the guest-edited edition of Cobe Notes x ArchDaily, on June 10, 2026. Focused on the theme of Thresholds, the event will explore architecture as a condition of ongoing transition.

Hosted at the Cobe Bookcafé, the public launch will feature a live conversation with Christele Harrouk, Editor-in-Chief of ArchDaily, Mads Birgens, Head of Urbanism at Cobe, and Jacob Blak, Head of Sustainability, moderated by Kristoffer Lindhardt Weiss, CEO and Publisher of the Danish Architectural Press.