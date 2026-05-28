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Cobe Notes x ArchDaily IRL: On Thresholds in Architecture

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Cobe and ArchDaily invite you to the launch of the guest-edited edition of Cobe Notes x ArchDaily, on June 10, 2026. Focused on the theme of Thresholds, the event will explore architecture as a condition of ongoing transition.

Hosted at the Cobe Bookcafé, the public launch will feature a live conversation with Christele Harrouk, Editor-in-Chief of ArchDaily, Mads Birgens, Head of Urbanism at Cobe, and Jacob Blak, Head of Sustainability, moderated by Kristoffer Lindhardt Weiss, CEO and Publisher of the Danish Architectural Press. 

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This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Cobe Notes x ArchDaily IRL: On Thresholds in Architecture" 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041502/cobe-notes-x-archdaily-irl-on-thresholds-in-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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