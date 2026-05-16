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Osmanthus Yard / Atelier Wen'Arch

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Osmanthus Yard / Atelier Wen'Arch - Exterior PhotographyOsmanthus Yard / Atelier Wen'Arch - Exterior Photography, WoodOsmanthus Yard / Atelier Wen'Arch - Image 4 of 28Osmanthus Yard / Atelier Wen'Arch - Image 5 of 28Osmanthus Yard / Atelier Wen'Arch - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Huizhou, China
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Osmanthus Yard / Atelier Wen'Arch - Image 17 of 28
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Zhongxin Village, Longmen County, Huizhou, as one of the art projects for the "Nankunshan-Luofushan Rim Pioneer Zone (Huizhou) Architectural Art Project" organized by Fengyuzhu. The site of Osmanthus Yard is a marginal terrace situated between the village and the mountain forest. On the west side, a Feng Shui wall from the late Qing Dynasty remains, adjacent to an ancient well and a century-old Osmanthus tree. Connected to this wall are the remnants of a retaining wall winding along the mountain, forming intermittent fragments of the old village boundary. The terrace lies to the east of this old boundary; two former residences collapsed and were repurposed as temporary chicken coops, with traces of old foundations and ruins still visible. To the north and east lies a dense Lingnan forest, where moss and ferns cling to the crevices of the cliff faces. The terrain rises approximately one meter from west to east, terminating at three tall trees at the eastern end.

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Cite: "Osmanthus Yard / Atelier Wen'Arch" 16 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041501/osmanthus-yard-atelier-wenarch> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hao Chen

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