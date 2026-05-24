The Calm House / Carazo Arquitectura

•
Nosara, Costa Rica
-
Architects: Carazo Arquitectura
- Area: 308 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Cesar Belio
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- City: Nosara
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Nosara, this residence folds into the landscape, drawing light, air, and vegetation into every space. Designed around introversion and biophilia, its structure frames the forest from within. A singular roof unifies the house while maintaining its discreet presence beneath the trees.