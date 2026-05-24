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The Calm House / Carazo Arquitectura

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  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
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Nosara, Costa Rica
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The Calm House / Carazo Arquitectura - Image 2 of 16
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Nosara, this residence folds into the landscape, drawing light, air, and vegetation into every space. Designed around introversion and biophilia, its structure frames the forest from within. A singular roof unifies the house while maintaining its discreet presence beneath the trees.

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Carazo Arquitectura
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Cite: "The Calm House / Carazo Arquitectura" [Casa Calma / Carazo Arquitectura] 24 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041491/the-calm-house-carazo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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