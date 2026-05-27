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JGG I Shopping Center / OMAC Arquitectos

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JGG I Shopping Center / OMAC Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyJGG I Shopping Center / OMAC Arquitectos - Image 3 of 19JGG I Shopping Center / OMAC Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyJGG I Shopping Center / OMAC Arquitectos - Image 5 of 19JGG I Shopping Center / OMAC Arquitectos - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Restoration, Commercial Architecture
Bernal, Mexico
  • Architects: OMAC Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ariadna Polo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nano Cal
  • Lead Architect: Miriam Sánchez
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JGG I Shopping Center / OMAC Arquitectos - Image 6 of 19
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. Re-signifying the space based on the courtyard as the articulating core, reclaiming its role as the heart of 19th-century architecture and reactivating the historical dialogue of the property.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRestorationCommercial ArchitectureMexico
Cite: "JGG I Shopping Center / OMAC Arquitectos" [JGG I Plaza comercial / OMAC Arquitectos] 27 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041483/jgg-i-shopping-center-omac-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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