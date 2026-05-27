JGG I Shopping Center / OMAC Arquitectos

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Category: Restoration, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Armando Moreno

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Jose Gerardo de Leon

City: Bernal

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Re-signifying the space based on the courtyard as the articulating core, reclaiming its role as the heart of 19th-century architecture and reactivating the historical dialogue of the property.