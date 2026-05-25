Clay House / Norenaarquitectos

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Houses • Colombia Architects: Norenaarquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 230 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Yeferson Bernal

Lead Architects: Pablo Noreña, Alejandro Noreña

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Barro was born with the goal of re-signifying traditional construction methods and returning them to their rightful place in our spaces, designs, and ways of living. We aim to return to artisanal processes because we believe that the luxury of the future lies in appreciating the essential, in a more respectful understanding of the creation times, in honoring processes that involve a slower but more meaningful development, in feeling closer to the languages of nature, and in understanding the elements that surround us with greater sensitivity.