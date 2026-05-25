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Clay House / Norenaarquitectos

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Clay House / Norenaarquitectos - Interior Photography, KitchenClay House / Norenaarquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodClay House / Norenaarquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodClay House / Norenaarquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Courtyard, Beam, PatioClay House / Norenaarquitectos - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Colombia
  • Architects: Norenaarquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yeferson Bernal
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Noreña, Alejandro Noreña
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Clay House / Norenaarquitectos - Image 6 of 36
© Yeferson Bernal

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Barro was born with the goal of re-signifying traditional construction methods and returning them to their rightful place in our spaces, designs, and ways of living. We aim to return to artisanal processes because we believe that the luxury of the future lies in appreciating the essential, in a more respectful understanding of the creation times, in honoring processes that involve a slower but more meaningful development, in feeling closer to the languages of nature, and in understanding the elements that surround us with greater sensitivity.

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Cite: "Clay House / Norenaarquitectos" [Casa Barro / Norenaarquitectos] 25 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041478/clay-house-norenaarquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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