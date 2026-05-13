City Cottage / Sans-Arc Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. City Cottage is a home shaped by a deep affection for inner-city life - by people who know their neighbours, invest in their local fabric, and believe that cities are built as much through shared meals and conversation as they are through buildings. For its owners, long embedded in hospitality and creative start-up culture, the cottage operates as a deliberate counterpoint: a place of pause and clarity within the hum of commerce and constant making. Calm replaces chaos, order replaces excess, and everything has its place.