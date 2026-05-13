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City Cottage / Sans-Arc Studio

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City Cottage / Sans-Arc Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, LightingCity Cottage / Sans-Arc Studio - Image 3 of 19City Cottage / Sans-Arc Studio - Exterior Photography, BalconyCity Cottage / Sans-Arc Studio - Exterior PhotographyCity Cottage / Sans-Arc Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Adelaide, Australia
  • Architects: Sans-Arc Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jack Fenby
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City Cottage / Sans-Arc Studio - Exterior Photography
© Jack Fenby

Text description provided by the architects. City Cottage is a home shaped by a deep affection for inner-city life - by people who know their neighbours, invest in their local fabric, and believe that cities are built as much through shared meals and conversation as they are through buildings. For its owners, long embedded in hospitality and creative start-up culture, the cottage operates as a deliberate counterpoint: a place of pause and clarity within the hum of commerce and constant making. Calm replaces chaos, order replaces excess, and everything has its place.

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Cite: "City Cottage / Sans-Arc Studio" 13 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041474/city-cottage-sans-arc-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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