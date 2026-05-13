Casa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordenação: Renata Hirayama

Equipe De Projeto: Piero Artuzo

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: JHMA Construções

City: Itu

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The site is defined by a plateau that rises above street level; on it stand two parallel blocks connected by a canopy, which house the various functions of this country house.