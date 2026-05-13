Casa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica

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Architects: Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architect: Sergio Sampaio
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordenação: Renata Hirayama
- Equipe De Projeto: Piero Artuzo
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: JHMA Construções
- City: Itu
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The site is defined by a plateau that rises above street level; on it stand two parallel blocks connected by a canopy, which house the various functions of this country house.