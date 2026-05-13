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Casa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica

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Casa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Exterior Photography, GardenCasa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Image 3 of 23Casa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Exterior Photography, Brick, CourtyardCasa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Image 5 of 23Casa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Itu, Brazil
  • Coordenação: Renata Hirayama
  • Equipe De Projeto: Piero Artuzo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: JHMA Construções
  • City: Itu
  • Country: Brazil
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Casa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Image 3 of 23
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The site is defined by a plateau that rises above street level; on it stand two parallel blocks connected by a canopy, which house the various functions of this country house.

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Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica
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Cite: "Casa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica" [Casa Dahora / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica] 13 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041465/casa-dahora-sergio-sampaio-archi-plus-tectonica> ISSN 0719-8884

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