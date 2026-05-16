Cork House / studio bauform

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Architects: studio bauform
- Area: 35 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Markus Vogt
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Manufacturers: Durach, PREFA, Ziro GmbH
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Lead Architect: Jürgen Lehmeier
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Text description provided by the architects. The project expands a corten-clad single-family house with a distinctive folded roof, seeking to create additional living space while preserving the autonomy of the existing building and the harmony of the ensemble. Rather than competing with the original structure, the extension acts as a careful continuation — a reinterpretation rather than an addition.