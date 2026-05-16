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Cork House / studio bauform

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Cork House / studio bauform - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCork House / studio bauform - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorCork House / studio bauform - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, LightingCork House / studio bauform - Exterior PhotographyCork House / studio bauform - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Homburg, Germany
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Sebastian Freyer, Diana Dinkel
  • City: Homburg
  • Country: Germany
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Cork House / studio bauform - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Markus Vogt

Text description provided by the architects. The project expands a corten-clad single-family house with a distinctive folded roof, seeking to create additional living space while preserving the autonomy of the existing building and the harmony of the ensemble. Rather than competing with the original structure, the extension acts as a careful continuation — a reinterpretation rather than an addition.

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studio bauform
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "Cork House / studio bauform" 16 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041447/cork-house-studio-bauform> ISSN 0719-8884

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