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Falkensee II Single-Family House / ANNABAU

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Falkensee II Single-Family House / ANNABAU - Exterior Photography, GardenFalkensee II Single-Family House / ANNABAU - Exterior Photography, GardenFalkensee II Single-Family House / ANNABAU - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailFalkensee II Single-Family House / ANNABAU - Exterior Photography, WoodFalkensee II Single-Family House / ANNABAU - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Falkensee, Germany
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Falkensee II Single-Family House / ANNABAU - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Christian Damman

Text description provided by the architects. In the Havelland region, in Falkensee, a single-family house was realized on a plot of approximately 1,600 m². The building is composed of five volumes of varying dimensions. Their staggered arrangement creates narrow passages and courtyard-like intermediate spaces along the eastern and western sides. These spaces are integral to the spatial concept: they mediate between house and garden and respond in their positioning to the existing trees. In the southeast, a terrace connects the two southern volumes, extending the living space into the landscape.

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ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH
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Cite: "Falkensee II Single-Family House / ANNABAU" 17 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041446/falkensee-ii-annabau> ISSN 0719-8884

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