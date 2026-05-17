Falkensee II Single-Family House / ANNABAU

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Category: Houses

City: Falkensee

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. In the Havelland region, in Falkensee, a single-family house was realized on a plot of approximately 1,600 m². The building is composed of five volumes of varying dimensions. Their staggered arrangement creates narrow passages and courtyard-like intermediate spaces along the eastern and western sides. These spaces are integral to the spatial concept: they mediate between house and garden and respond in their positioning to the existing trees. In the southeast, a terrace connects the two southern volumes, extending the living space into the landscape.