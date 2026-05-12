Tales of Saru / Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism

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Architects: Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism
- Area: 3200 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Saru Kumar Kannan
Text description provided by the architects. We all carry countless tales from our childhood that have shaped who we are. What if I were given the opportunity to translate those tales architecturally—to relive them once again, this time as an adult? This is the story of a home that was always meant to be there—a timeless space that freezes memory yet continues indefinitely.