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Tales of Saru / Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism

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Tales of Saru / Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism - Image 2 of 27Tales of Saru / Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism - Exterior Photography, GardenTales of Saru / Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism - Interior Photography, WoodTales of Saru / Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism - Interior Photography, WoodTales of Saru / Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Mettupalayam, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Saru Krishna Kannan
  • City: Mettupalayam
  • Country: India
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Tales of Saru / Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Saru Kumar Kannan

Text description provided by the architects. We all carry countless tales from our childhood that have shaped who we are. What if I were given the opportunity to translate those tales architecturally—to relive them once again, this time as an adult? This is the story of a home that was always meant to be there—a timeless space that freezes memory yet continues indefinitely.

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Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism
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Cite: "Tales of Saru / Studio for Architecture and Regional Urbanism" 12 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041440/tales-of-saru-studio-for-architecture-and-regional-urbanism> ISSN 0719-8884

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