Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Tunisia
  5. Land Of Wells / Le laboratoire d'architecture + A4 Architecture + Bled El Abar Collective

Land Of Wells / Le laboratoire d'architecture + A4 Architecture + Bled El Abar Collective

Save

Land Of Wells / Le laboratoire d'architecture + A4 Architecture + Bled El Abar Collective - Image 2 of 20Land Of Wells / Le laboratoire d'architecture + A4 Architecture + Bled El Abar Collective - Exterior PhotographyLand Of Wells / Le laboratoire d'architecture + A4 Architecture + Bled El Abar Collective - Image 4 of 20Land Of Wells / Le laboratoire d'architecture + A4 Architecture + Bled El Abar Collective - Image 5 of 20Land Of Wells / Le laboratoire d'architecture + A4 Architecture + Bled El Abar Collective - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Landscape Architecture
قبلي،, Tunisia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Land Of Wells / Le laboratoire d'architecture + A4 Architecture + Bled El Abar Collective - Image 2 of 20
Courtesy of Bled El Abar Collective

Text description provided by the architects. The modest well, built using traditional masonry, is located in the dunes of the Grand Erg Oriental, over 30 kilometers from the nearest inhabited village, along routes used for millennia by North African pastoral nomads. Before it was silted up and collapsed, it was still used as a watering point for camels, goats, and sheep, and as a refuge for the shepherds who guided them through the desert. The project involves removing the sand, cleaning and restoring the well and its trough, protecting it from sand-laden winds with hedges made of date palm fronds, and building a shelter using palm wood.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Le laboratoire d'architecture
Office
A4 Architecture
Office
Bled El Abar Collective
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureTunisia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureTunisia
Cite: "Land Of Wells / Le laboratoire d'architecture + A4 Architecture + Bled El Abar Collective" 13 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041437/land-of-wells-le-laboratoire-darchitecture-plus-a4-architecture-plus-bled-el-abar-collective> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags