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Studio ALT / Rushnaiwala Architects

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Studio ALT / Rushnaiwala Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteStudio ALT / Rushnaiwala Architects - Interior Photography, Column, Concrete, ArcadeStudio ALT / Rushnaiwala Architects - Image 4 of 20Studio ALT / Rushnaiwala Architects - Interior Photography, Column, Arch, Concrete, Brick, Arcade, BeamStudio ALT / Rushnaiwala Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture
Gujarat, India
  • Architects: Rushnaiwala Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Niveditaa Gupta
  • Lead Architects: Filza Rushnaiwala, Muntaha Rushnaiwala
  • Lead Team: Muntaha Rushnaiwala, Filza Rushnaiwala
  • Technical Team: Asjad Shaikh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ami Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Rishikesh Engineers
  • Fabrication: Vinayak Industries
  • Drawing: Simran Singh
  • Text: J Sivatmika
  • City: Gujarat
  • Country: India
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Studio ALT / Rushnaiwala Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Niveditaa Gupta

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 125-acre organic farm in Bilasya, Kathwada, two creative practices, hand-painted ceramics and bespoke speaker design, converge. The result is a design gallery that is a layered, adaptable space and resists singular definition. Its architecture reflects this plurality through exposed brick, concrete, and steel to negotiate the intersection of material and spatial dualities. The robust external mass sits in contrast to an internal tectonic lightness, recalling Henri Labrouste's Bibliothèque nationale de France. This duality informed the foundational approach of the project, balancing nostalgia and innovation while sensitively reconciling a brief for an exposed material palette. It draws from Brutalism and contemporary industrial design, allowing the gallery to hold space for both public display and private creative practice, and thus generate a layered and tactile dialogue between the built form, wood-crafted speakers, and vibrant ceramics.

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Cite: "Studio ALT / Rushnaiwala Architects" 12 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041426/studio-alt-rushnaiwala-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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