15 Khartoum Road MPark / Choi Studio

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture

M Park Masterplan Architect: 3XN

Landscape Architect: Square One

Builder: ADCO Constructions

Indigenous Advisory: Ngurra Advisory

Public Art: Giovanni Veronesi, Hiromi Tango, Catherine Nelson, Bernadette Hardy

Lobby Art: Izabela Pluta

Planner: Urbis

Façade: Inhabit, Façade Innovations

Structure: TTW

Civil: Northrop

Geotechnical: Douglas Partners

Services: Floth, LCI, Peter Gardiner and Associates, Quick Plumbing, Fredon, 3D Fire, Pro Electrical

Specialist Lighting: Llight

Acoustic: Acoustic Logic

ESD: Cundall, E Lab

BCA: Group DLA

Accessibility: Jensen Hughes

PCA: McKenzie Group

Traffic: PTC Consultants, CBRK

Vertical Transport: Schindler

Wayfinding: Urbanite

Wind: Windtech

Project Directors: John Choi, Dijana Tasevska

Project Leads: Daniel Spence, Kingsley May

Team: Kimberley Nguyen, Luke Hannaford, Aiden Morris, Danielle Cai, Victor Li, Rowan LeSeur, Thomas Li, Manus Leung, Felix Rasch, Tobias Grund, Linda Lam

Client/Developer: Stockland

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. 15 Khartoum Road by Choi Studio is a new workplace destination for Stockland's MPark precinct that sets a benchmark for the evolving urban character of Macquarie Park. MPark is one of Australia's largest innovation precincts for life sciences and technology, leading the way for the future of work. Master planned by 3XN, the precinct includes three commercial buildings arranged around a new park. Positioned at the heart of the precinct, 15 Khartoum Rd, forms the focal point, sitting lightly in the landscape. Located on Wallumattagal Country, Macquarie Park is one of Sydney's leading employment and innovation precincts, home to major corporations, Macquarie University, and strong transport links. Despite its economic strength, it has often been characterised by business parks that prioritise car parking, with limited open space and minimal street-level activation.