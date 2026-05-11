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15 Khartoum Road MPark / Choi Studio

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15 Khartoum Road MPark / Choi Studio - Image 2 of 1415 Khartoum Road MPark / Choi Studio - Image 3 of 1415 Khartoum Road MPark / Choi Studio - Interior Photography, Glass15 Khartoum Road MPark / Choi Studio - Exterior Photography15 Khartoum Road MPark / Choi Studio - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture
Sydney, Australia
  • M Park Masterplan Architect: 3XN
  • Landscape Architect: Square One
  • Builder: ADCO Constructions
  • Indigenous Advisory: Ngurra Advisory
  • Public Art: Giovanni Veronesi, Hiromi Tango, Catherine Nelson, Bernadette Hardy
  • Lobby Art: Izabela Pluta
  • Planner: Urbis
  • Façade: Inhabit, Façade Innovations
  • Structure: TTW
  • Civil: Northrop
  • Geotechnical: Douglas Partners
  • Services: Floth, LCI, Peter Gardiner and Associates, Quick Plumbing, Fredon, 3D Fire, Pro Electrical
  • Specialist Lighting: Llight
  • Acoustic: Acoustic Logic
  • ESD: Cundall, E Lab
  • BCA: Group DLA
  • Accessibility: Jensen Hughes
  • PCA: McKenzie Group
  • Traffic: PTC Consultants, CBRK
  • Vertical Transport: Schindler
  • Wayfinding: Urbanite
  • Wind: Windtech
  • Project Directors: John Choi, Dijana Tasevska
  • Project Leads: Daniel Spence, Kingsley May
  • Team: Kimberley Nguyen, Luke Hannaford, Aiden Morris, Danielle Cai, Victor Li, Rowan LeSeur, Thomas Li, Manus Leung, Felix Rasch, Tobias Grund, Linda Lam
  • Client/Developer: Stockland
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
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15 Khartoum Road MPark / Choi Studio - Exterior Photography
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. 15 Khartoum Road by Choi Studio is a new workplace destination for Stockland's MPark precinct that sets a benchmark for the evolving urban character of Macquarie Park. MPark is one of Australia's largest innovation precincts for life sciences and technology, leading the way for the future of work. Master planned by 3XN, the precinct includes three commercial buildings arranged around a new park. Positioned at the heart of the precinct, 15 Khartoum Rd, forms the focal point, sitting lightly in the landscape. Located on Wallumattagal Country, Macquarie Park is one of Sydney's leading employment and innovation precincts, home to major corporations, Macquarie University, and strong transport links. Despite its economic strength, it has often been characterised by business parks that prioritise car parking, with limited open space and minimal street-level activation.

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Cite: "15 Khartoum Road MPark / Choi Studio" 11 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041421/15-khartoum-road-mpark-choi-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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