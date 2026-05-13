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Tree Tavern & Cave Teahouse / ARC Z Architects + Practice on Earth

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Tree Tavern & Cave Teahouse / ARC Z Architects + Practice on Earth - Exterior PhotographyTree Tavern & Cave Teahouse / ARC Z Architects + Practice on Earth - Interior Photography, BeamTree Tavern & Cave Teahouse / ARC Z Architects + Practice on Earth - Image 4 of 38Tree Tavern & Cave Teahouse / ARC Z Architects + Practice on Earth - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, BeamTree Tavern & Cave Teahouse / ARC Z Architects + Practice on Earth - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop
Huizhou, China
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Design Team: Zi Meng, Yinuo Qiu, Hanrui Jiang, Guanming Huang, Yifei Feng, Jialin Dai, Cloe Yun Wang, Haotian Wu, Wenze Zhang, Baolin Liu, Yuyang Tong
  • On Site Architect: Yinuo Qiu
  • Furniture Design: Cloe Yun Wang
  • Client: Mazha Town Government, Longmen County, Huizhou
  • City: Huizhou
  • Country: China
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Tree Tavern & Cave Teahouse / ARC Z Architects + Practice on Earth - Exterior Photography
© Qingyan Zhu

Familiar Novelty |  Nostalgic Naivety — Under Fengyuzhu's overall curation, the village has been repositioned as the Ancient Banyan Literary Village. As a node within this larger framework, the project needed to do more than produce an architectural expression; it had to balance curatorial narrative, intensified new programs, and the memory of the site. From the outset, we approached the intervention with caution: the two houses still maintained a quiet relationship with the ancestral hall, and their original character deserved to be preserved. Yet the village fabric had already been fragmented by surrounding new villas, while the old houses themselves could hardly support the incoming programs of a tavern and a tea room.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopChina
Cite: "Tree Tavern & Cave Teahouse / ARC Z Architects + Practice on Earth" 13 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041383/tree-tavern-and-cave-teahouse-arc-z-architects-plus-practice-on-earth> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Runzi Zhu

树洞酒馆与石室茶屋 / ARC Z建筑工作室+猜一建筑

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