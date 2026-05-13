Tree Tavern & Cave Teahouse / ARC Z Architects + Practice on Earth

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Category: Coffee Shop

Design Team: Zi Meng, Yinuo Qiu, Hanrui Jiang, Guanming Huang, Yifei Feng, Jialin Dai, Cloe Yun Wang, Haotian Wu, Wenze Zhang, Baolin Liu, Yuyang Tong

On Site Architect: Yinuo Qiu

Furniture Design: Cloe Yun Wang

Client: Mazha Town Government, Longmen County, Huizhou

Facade Consultant: Shenzhen Qichuang Facade Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

City: Huizhou

Country: China

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Familiar Novelty | Nostalgic Naivety — Under Fengyuzhu's overall curation, the village has been repositioned as the Ancient Banyan Literary Village. As a node within this larger framework, the project needed to do more than produce an architectural expression; it had to balance curatorial narrative, intensified new programs, and the memory of the site. From the outset, we approached the intervention with caution: the two houses still maintained a quiet relationship with the ancestral hall, and their original character deserved to be preserved. Yet the village fabric had already been fragmented by surrounding new villas, while the old houses themselves could hardly support the incoming programs of a tavern and a tea room.