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Vis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti

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Vis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti - Exterior Photography, ConcreteVis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, BeamVis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamVis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti - Exterior Photography, Arch, Concrete, Arcade, Column, CourtyardVis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Restoration
Costabissara, Italy
  • Architects: RigonSimonetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  714
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rory Gardiner, Alberto Sinigaglia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  TON, Om-light, Videotecnica, 2F Srl, Antica edilizia, Arkilux Srl for Artemide, Azzurra ceramica, Busch Jaeger, Cariboni group, Casalin Dino e figli Snc, EMU Group, Ecosabbiatura, Extra cooking Systems, F.lli Fava, Fratelli Guerra, Giardini Cristiano Zancan, Gonzato Francesco, Ideal Standard, Idealworks, Ime Snc, +25
  • Contractor: General contract costruzioni Srls
  • Category: Offices, Restoration
  • Project Management / Design Team: Francesco Rigon, Margherita Simonetti
  • Landscape: Giacomo Casentini
  • Structural Engineering: Nicola Caleca
  • Electrical And Mechanical Engineering, Fire Safety: Christian Castellani
  • Safety Coordinator: Francesco Novello
  • Architectural And Structural Site Supervision: Francesco Rigon, Margherita Simonetti
  • City: Costabissara
  • Country: Italy
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Vis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Leaving Vicenza and following the Pasubio state road, one reaches the village of Motta di Costabissara, where the historic Villa Donà stands. Recently restored through the architectural project of RigonSimonetti, the villa reveals a careful reconstruction of its stratified history. The intervention prepares the complex to accommodate new spaces for work and gathering, renewing its relationship with the surrounding landscape.

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RigonSimonetti
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WoodGlassStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRestorationItaly

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Cite: "Vis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti" 12 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041382/vis-a-vis-venitian-villa-rigonsimonetti> ISSN 0719-8884

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