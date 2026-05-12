Vis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti

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Costabissara, Italy
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Architects: RigonSimonetti
- Area: 714 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Rory Gardiner, Alberto Sinigaglia
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Manufacturers: TON, Om-light, Videotecnica, 2F Srl, Antica edilizia, Arkilux Srl for Artemide, Azzurra ceramica, Busch Jaeger, Cariboni group, Casalin Dino e figli Snc, EMU Group, Ecosabbiatura, Extra cooking Systems, F.lli Fava, Fratelli Guerra, Giardini Cristiano Zancan, Gonzato Francesco, Ideal Standard, Idealworks, Ime Snc, +25
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- Category: Offices, Restoration
- Project Management / Design Team: Francesco Rigon, Margherita Simonetti
- Landscape: Giacomo Casentini
- Structural Engineering: Nicola Caleca
- Electrical And Mechanical Engineering, Fire Safety: Christian Castellani
- Safety Coordinator: Francesco Novello
- Architectural And Structural Site Supervision: Francesco Rigon, Margherita Simonetti
- City: Costabissara
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Leaving Vicenza and following the Pasubio state road, one reaches the village of Motta di Costabissara, where the historic Villa Donà stands. Recently restored through the architectural project of RigonSimonetti, the villa reveals a careful reconstruction of its stratified history. The intervention prepares the complex to accommodate new spaces for work and gathering, renewing its relationship with the surrounding landscape.