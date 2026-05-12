Vis-à-Vis Venitian Villa / RigonSimonetti

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Offices, Restoration • Costabissara, Italy Architects: RigonSimonetti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 714 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Rory Gardiner, Alberto Sinigaglia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project TON Om-light , Videotecnica , 2F Srl , Antica edilizia , Arkilux Srl for Artemide , Azzurra ceramica , Busch Jaeger , Cariboni group , Casalin Dino e figli Snc , EMU Group , Ecosabbiatura , Extra cooking Systems , F.lli Fava , Fratelli Guerra , Giardini Cristiano Zancan , Gonzato Francesco , Ideal Standard , Idealworks , Ime Snc , +25 Inox O.R. , Lattoneria fratelli Zamberlan , Lattoneria veneta , Lazzari Srl , Lazzari Vittorio , Lunacom , Misura effe Snc , Mondin Giovanni , Onorio Bassan , Opificio bio aedilitia , Perontinteggiature , Quadro Design , Recupero materiali (Cristian Simonato) , Resincolor , Ritmonio , St pav Srl , Storari Giorgio , Surfaces Srls , Veller , Viabizzuno , Vibetonpiave , Vitra , Wever Ducrè , a-3 Angelo Peruffo , figli Srl -25 Manufacturers:

Contractor: General contract costruzioni Srls

Category: Offices, Restoration

Project Management / Design Team: Francesco Rigon, Margherita Simonetti

Landscape: Giacomo Casentini

Structural Engineering: Nicola Caleca

Electrical And Mechanical Engineering, Fire Safety: Christian Castellani

Safety Coordinator: Francesco Novello

Architectural And Structural Site Supervision: Francesco Rigon, Margherita Simonetti

City: Costabissara

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. Leaving Vicenza and following the Pasubio state road, one reaches the village of Motta di Costabissara, where the historic Villa Donà stands. Recently restored through the architectural project of RigonSimonetti, the villa reveals a careful reconstruction of its stratified history. The intervention prepares the complex to accommodate new spaces for work and gathering, renewing its relationship with the surrounding landscape.