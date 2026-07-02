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Abuxarda House 1 / Fragmentos

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Abuxarda House 1 / Fragmentos - Image 2 of 21Abuxarda House 1 / Fragmentos - Interior PhotographyAbuxarda House 1 / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Concrete, BalconyAbuxarda House 1 / Fragmentos - Image 5 of 21Abuxarda House 1 / Fragmentos - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Alcabideche, Portugal
  • Interior Design: Isabel Câmara Pestana
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: 360 Eng
  • Landscape Architecture: Sofia Raimundo
  • General Contractor: ENGCON
  • City: Alcabideche
  • Country: Portugal
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Abuxarda House 1 / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Concrete, Balcony
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a private condominium in Cascais, Abuxarda 1 is set in a landscape defined by an extensive pine forest, where a strong sense of calm and seclusion shapes the architectural response. The project seeks to integrate the house into its natural surroundings through a careful balance between material contrast, volumetric fragmentation, and a close relationship with the terrain.

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Fragmentos
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Abuxarda House 1 / Fragmentos" 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041379/abuxarda-house-1-fragmentos> ISSN 0719-8884

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