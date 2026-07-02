Abuxarda House 1 / Fragmentos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Interior Design: Isabel Câmara Pestana

Engineering & Consulting > Other: 360 Eng

Landscape Architecture: Sofia Raimundo

General Contractor: ENGCON

City: Alcabideche

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within a private condominium in Cascais, Abuxarda 1 is set in a landscape defined by an extensive pine forest, where a strong sense of calm and seclusion shapes the architectural response. The project seeks to integrate the house into its natural surroundings through a careful balance between material contrast, volumetric fragmentation, and a close relationship with the terrain.