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Ancient Banyan Plaza Renovation / Atelier XÜK

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Ancient Banyan Plaza Renovation / Atelier XÜK - Exterior PhotographyAncient Banyan Plaza Renovation / Atelier XÜK - Interior Photography, ConcreteAncient Banyan Plaza Renovation / Atelier XÜK - Interior Photography, GlassAncient Banyan Plaza Renovation / Atelier XÜK - Image 5 of 50Ancient Banyan Plaza Renovation / Atelier XÜK - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center, Renovation
Huizhou, China
  • Architects: Atelier XÜK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  615
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
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Ancient Banyan Plaza Renovation / Atelier XÜK - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Zhongxin Village is located in a mountain basin in Huizhou, Guangdong, China, where a river flows through a valley. The village has a history of over 700 years and is marked by two ancient banyan trees at its entrance. Most existing buildings were built in the 1990s using brick-concrete construction. In recent years, they were uniformly renovated with painted facades and added metal eaves, giving the village the texture of contemporary rural daily life of China.

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Cite: "Ancient Banyan Plaza Renovation / Atelier XÜK" 13 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041370/ancient-banyan-plaza-renovation-atelier-xuk> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

惠州中心村古榕驿站 / 旭可建筑

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