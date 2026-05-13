Ancient Banyan Plaza Renovation / Atelier XÜK

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Text description provided by the architects. Zhongxin Village is located in a mountain basin in Huizhou, Guangdong, China, where a river flows through a valley. The village has a history of over 700 years and is marked by two ancient banyan trees at its entrance. Most existing buildings were built in the 1990s using brick-concrete construction. In recent years, they were uniformly renovated with painted facades and added metal eaves, giving the village the texture of contemporary rural daily life of China.