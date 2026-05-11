Iporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio

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Guarujá, Brazil
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Architects: Nati Minas & Studio
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Miti Sameshima
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Lead Architects: Nati Minas
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Nati Minas, Sayuri Oura, Kelly Daronco, Bia Melo, Guilherme Costa
- City: Guarujá
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in an environmentally protected area within the Atlantic Forest, Casa Iporanga was designed as a refuge in dialogue with the landscape. The project adopts a careful approach, respecting the original architecture of the house, marked by a modernist language that was decisive in the clients' choice of property, as well as its placement on the land.