Iporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Nati Minas, Sayuri Oura, Kelly Daronco, Bia Melo, Guilherme Costa

City: Guarujá

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in an environmentally protected area within the Atlantic Forest, Casa Iporanga was designed as a refuge in dialogue with the landscape. The project adopts a careful approach, respecting the original architecture of the house, marked by a modernist language that was decisive in the clients' choice of property, as well as its placement on the land.