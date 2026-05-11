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Iporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio

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Iporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, GardenIporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingIporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, TableIporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Wood, ChairIporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Guarujá, Brazil
  • Architects: Nati Minas & Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Miti Sameshima
  • Lead Architects: Nati Minas
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Iporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Miti Sameshima

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an environmentally protected area within the Atlantic Forest, Casa Iporanga was designed as a refuge in dialogue with the landscape. The project adopts a careful approach, respecting the original architecture of the house, marked by a modernist language that was decisive in the clients' choice of property, as well as its placement on the land.

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Cite: "Iporanga House / Nati Minas & Studio" [Casa Iporanga / Nati Minas & Studio] 11 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041368/iporanga-house-nati-minas-and-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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