Sofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta
- Area: 680 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Israel Gollino
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Lead Architect: Leonardo Zanatta
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- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Project Team: Anna Schmutzler, Nathalia Wehmuth, Lucas Carilli, Davi Erbs
- Coordination: Henrique Azevedo, Leonardo Zanatta
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with the reading of the site as the main conditioning factor, reducing land movement and incorporating the slope into the spatial solution. Situated in a consolidated urban context marked by high-rise residential buildings, the pavilion positions itself as an intermediate-scale element, operating in contrast to its surroundings.