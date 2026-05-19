Sofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta

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Category: Commercial Architecture

Project Team: Anna Schmutzler, Nathalia Wehmuth, Lucas Carilli, Davi Erbs

Coordination: Henrique Azevedo, Leonardo Zanatta

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with the reading of the site as the main conditioning factor, reducing land movement and incorporating the slope into the spatial solution. Situated in a consolidated urban context marked by high-rise residential buildings, the pavilion positions itself as an intermediate-scale element, operating in contrast to its surroundings.