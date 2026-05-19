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Sofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta

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Sofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Interior Photography, ConcreteSofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Interior Photography, ConcreteSofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Interior PhotographySofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Commercial Architecture
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Project Team: Anna Schmutzler, Nathalia Wehmuth, Lucas Carilli, Davi Erbs
  • Coordination: Henrique Azevedo, Leonardo Zanatta
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Sofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta - Image 8 of 21
© Israel Gollino

Text description provided by the architects. The project begins with the reading of the site as the main conditioning factor, reducing land movement and incorporating the slope into the spatial solution. Situated in a consolidated urban context marked by high-rise residential buildings, the pavilion positions itself as an intermediate-scale element, operating in contrast to its surroundings.

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Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Sofia Pavilion / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta" [Pavilhão Sofia / Estúdio Leonardo Zanatta] 19 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041367/sofia-pavilion-estudio-leonardo-zanatta> ISSN 0719-8884

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