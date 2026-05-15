Piná House / Nommo Arquitetos

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Text description provided by the architects. An architectural project often builds upon the relationship between those who will inhabit it and what already existed before. On this land, located in Santo Antônio de Lisboa, Florianópolis, this bond presents itself in a particularly profound way, as a living memory that has been cultivated over time, where the local flora, planted by the mother of one of the residents, remains as an emotional and structural presence. Among these species, the juçara palm stands out, the Pinã, which names the house and encapsulates this relationship.