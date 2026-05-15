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Piná House / Nommo Arquitetos

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Piná House / Nommo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Balcony, CourtyardPiná House / Nommo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, GardenPiná House / Nommo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Door, Balcony, CourtyardPiná House / Nommo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, GardenPiná House / Nommo Arquitetos - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Nommo Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  437
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Vitor Sarturi
  • Lead Architects: Anderson Luís de Almeida, Giulia Gomes Viana, Elaine Moreira
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Piná House / Nommo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony, Courtyard
© João Vitor Sarturi

Text description provided by the architects. An architectural project often builds upon the relationship between those who will inhabit it and what already existed before. On this land, located in Santo Antônio de Lisboa, Florianópolis, this bond presents itself in a particularly profound way, as a living memory that has been cultivated over time, where the local flora, planted by the mother of one of the residents, remains as an emotional and structural presence. Among these species, the juçara palm stands out, the Pinã, which names the house and encapsulates this relationship.

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Cite: "Piná House / Nommo Arquitetos" [Casa Piná / Nommo Arquitetos] 15 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041366/pina-house-nommo-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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