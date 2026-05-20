Vila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Museum

Design Team: Marco Santos, João Ortigão, Tiago Maciel, Akitoshi Kimura

City: Vila do Bispo

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Preserving the identity of the place and the characteristics of the building in question gave us the motto for the intervention. Therefore, we proposed the addition of a new volume to the existing construction, as if replicating the shape of the contiguous ships, appealing to an idea of urban and formal continuity, but at the same time, being able to call itself an identity of its own capable of constituting itself as the main entrance of the set and assuming its intervention in time, valuing and safeguarding the image of the existing building.