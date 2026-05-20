Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Vila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers

Vila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers

Save

Vila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers - Image 2 of 40Vila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers - Image 3 of 40Vila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers - Interior PhotographyVila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers - Image 5 of 40Vila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cultural Architecture, Museum
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
  • Architects: spaceworkers
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Lead Architects: Henrique Marques, Rui Dinis
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Preserving the identity of the place and the characteristics of the building in question gave us the motto for the intervention. Therefore, we proposed the addition of a new volume to the existing construction, as if replicating the shape of the contiguous ships, appealing to an idea of urban and formal continuity, but at the same time, being able to call itself an identity of its own capable of constituting itself as the main entrance of the set and assuming its intervention in time, valuing and safeguarding the image of the existing building.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
spaceworkers
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumPortugal
Cite: "Vila do Bispo Museum / spaceworkers" 20 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041363/vila-do-bispo-museum-spaceworkers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags