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Contemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects

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Contemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects - Exterior PhotographyContemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects - Exterior Photography, BrickContemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, ChairContemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects - Interior Photography, BrickContemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Ashworth Parkes Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  606
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matthew Smith
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Wienerberger, Maxlight, Petersen Tegl, VM zinc , Velfac, Whippletree
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Ashworth Parkes Architects
  • General Contractor: Dean & Dean Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Cambridge Architectural Research
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JG Consulting
  • Country: United Kingdom
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Contemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects - Exterior Photography
© Matthew Smith

Text description provided by the architects. A contemporary farmhouse, rooted in the rural vernacular of North Hertfordshire. Set on a former market garden in North Hertfordshire, the site carried the remnants of a poorly constructed 1940s dwelling that had fallen into disrepair. The landscape, however, was compelling — open, exposed, and commanding spectacular views across the surrounding countryside. The opportunity was to replace it with something new that felt as though it had always been there.

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Cite: "Contemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects" 08 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041350/contemporary-farmhouse-ashworth-parkes-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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