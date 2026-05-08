Contemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects

+ 31

Houses • United Kingdom Architects: Ashworth Parkes Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 606 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Matthew Smith

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Wienerberger Maxlight , Petersen Tegl , VM zinc , Velfac , Whippletree Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Design Team: Ashworth Parkes Architects

General Contractor: Dean & Dean Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Cambridge Architectural Research

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JG Consulting

Country: United Kingdom

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A contemporary farmhouse, rooted in the rural vernacular of North Hertfordshire. Set on a former market garden in North Hertfordshire, the site carried the remnants of a poorly constructed 1940s dwelling that had fallen into disrepair. The landscape, however, was compelling — open, exposed, and commanding spectacular views across the surrounding countryside. The opportunity was to replace it with something new that felt as though it had always been there.