Contemporary Farmhouse / Ashworth Parkes Architects

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Architects: Ashworth Parkes Architects
- Area: 606 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Matthew Smith
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Manufacturers: Wienerberger, Maxlight, Petersen Tegl, VM zinc , Velfac, Whippletree
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Ashworth Parkes Architects
- General Contractor: Dean & Dean Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Cambridge Architectural Research
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JG Consulting
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. A contemporary farmhouse, rooted in the rural vernacular of North Hertfordshire. Set on a former market garden in North Hertfordshire, the site carried the remnants of a poorly constructed 1940s dwelling that had fallen into disrepair. The landscape, however, was compelling — open, exposed, and commanding spectacular views across the surrounding countryside. The opportunity was to replace it with something new that felt as though it had always been there.