The Southern Lookout / AJC Architects

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Sydney, Australia
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Architects: AJC Architects
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Alexander Mayes
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Lead Architects: Lee Collard
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- Category: Infrastructure, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Laura Payne, Jim Koopman
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Dunnings
- Landscape Architecture: Clouston Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arup
- City: Sydney
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. A precise architectural intervention in the bushland landscape surrounding a former rock quarry
Located on Sydney's northern edge, the Southern Lookout is a 42‑metre‑long elevated viewing platform in Hornsby, designed by AJC Architects.