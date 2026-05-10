The Southern Lookout / AJC Architects

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Category: Infrastructure, Public Architecture

Design Team: Laura Payne, Jim Koopman

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Dunnings

Landscape Architecture: Clouston Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arup

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. A precise architectural intervention in the bushland landscape surrounding a former rock quarry

Located on Sydney's northern edge, the Southern Lookout is a 42‑metre‑long elevated viewing platform in Hornsby, designed by AJC Architects.