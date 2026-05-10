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The Southern Lookout / AJC Architects

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The Southern Lookout / AJC Architects - Image 2 of 20The Southern Lookout / AJC Architects - Image 3 of 20The Southern Lookout / AJC Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodThe Southern Lookout / AJC Architects - Image 5 of 20The Southern Lookout / AJC Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Infrastructure, Public Architecture
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: AJC Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alexander Mayes
  • Lead Architects: Lee Collard
  • Design Team: Laura Payne, Jim Koopman
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Dunnings
  • Landscape Architecture: Clouston Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arup
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
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The Southern Lookout / AJC Architects - Image 5 of 20
© Alexander Mayes

Text description provided by the architects. A precise architectural intervention in the bushland landscape surrounding a former rock quarry
Located on Sydney's northern edge, the Southern Lookout is a 42‑metre‑long elevated viewing platform in Hornsby, designed by AJC Architects.

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Cite: "The Southern Lookout / AJC Architects" 10 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041345/the-southern-lookout-ajc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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