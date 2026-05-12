Masurian House / Archigrest

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Category: Houses, Sustainability

Archigrest Office Collaboration: Katarzyna Lis, Kewin Niewiarowski

MEP & HVAC: IMEK

City: Grom

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. This single-family home in Masuria was designed to fully integrate with its natural surroundings, maximizing views and connecting the interior with the garden. A southwest-facing balcony opens onto the open landscape, while terraces extend directly from the kitchen and living room, creating a central, vibrant heart of the home. Exposed beams on the mezzanine, terrace windows, and skylights let in light from multiple directions, creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere year-round.