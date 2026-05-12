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Masurian House / Archigrest

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Masurian House / Archigrest - Exterior PhotographyMasurian House / Archigrest - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamMasurian House / Archigrest - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamMasurian House / Archigrest - Exterior Photography, WoodMasurian House / Archigrest - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Grom, Poland
  • Archigrest Office Collaboration: Katarzyna Lis, Kewin Niewiarowski
  • MEP & HVAC: IMEK
  • City: Grom
  • Country: Poland
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Masurian House / Archigrest - Exterior Photography
© Kuba Rodziewicz

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family home in Masuria was designed to fully integrate with its natural surroundings, maximizing views and connecting the interior with the garden. A southwest-facing balcony opens onto the open landscape, while terraces extend directly from the kitchen and living room, creating a central, vibrant heart of the home. Exposed beams on the mezzanine, terrace windows, and skylights let in light from multiple directions, creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere year-round.

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Cite: "Masurian House / Archigrest" 12 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041333/masurian-house-archigrest> ISSN 0719-8884

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