Masurian House / Archigrest

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Grom, Poland
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Architects: Archigrest
- Area: 163 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Kuba Rodziewicz
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Manufacturers: FAKRO, Wienerberger, Danfoss
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Lead Architects: Maciej Kaufman, Marcin Maraszek
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- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Archigrest Office Collaboration: Katarzyna Lis, Kewin Niewiarowski
- MEP & HVAC: IMEK
- City: Grom
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. This single-family home in Masuria was designed to fully integrate with its natural surroundings, maximizing views and connecting the interior with the garden. A southwest-facing balcony opens onto the open landscape, while terraces extend directly from the kitchen and living room, creating a central, vibrant heart of the home. Exposed beams on the mezzanine, terrace windows, and skylights let in light from multiple directions, creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere year-round.