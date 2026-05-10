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Jardins Secrets Bioclimatic Shells / Vincent Callebaut Architectures

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Montpellier, France
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© Vincent Callebaut Architectures

"The residences unfold as bioclimatic, shell-like envelopes shaped by the Mediterranean Sea, sun and wind, creating a breathable microclimate." Vincent Callebaut

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Cite: "Jardins Secrets Bioclimatic Shells / Vincent Callebaut Architectures" 10 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041323/jardins-secrets-vincent-callebaut-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

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