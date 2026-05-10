Jardins Secrets Bioclimatic Shells / Vincent Callebaut Architectures

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Montpellier, France
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Architects: Vincent Callebaut Architectures
- Area: 8209 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Vincent Callebaut Architectures
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- Category: Apartments
- Construction Costs: ACEEC
- Control Office: Groupe Qualiconsult
- Facade Work: Rampa Prefa
- Planters: Atech
- City: Montpellier
- Country: France
"The residences unfold as bioclimatic, shell-like envelopes shaped by the Mediterranean Sea, sun and wind, creating a breathable microclimate." Vincent Callebaut