Beech Cottage / MiMStudios

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Houses • United Kingdom Architects: MiMStudios

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 297 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Henry Woide

Category: Houses

Design Team: Teoman Ayas

Architecture Offices: Laura Patten Architects

General Contractor: Surrey County Construction

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the preserved, lush, green setting of the Surrey Hills, London-based MiMStudios has restored and extended Beech Cottage for a young entrepreneurial family with a daughter. Its two-acre grounds unfold as a living dynamic permaculture landscape with apple and berry orchards, herbal lawns, a psychic garden of medicinal plants, and pathways for aromatherapy and mushroom foraging.