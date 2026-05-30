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Beech Cottage / MiMStudios

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Beech Cottage / MiMStudios - Exterior Photography, GardenBeech Cottage / MiMStudios - Exterior Photography, GardenBeech Cottage / MiMStudios - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairBeech Cottage / MiMStudios - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Garden, DeckBeech Cottage / MiMStudios - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
United Kingdom
  • Architects: MiMStudios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  297
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Henry Woide
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Teoman Ayas
  • Architecture Offices: Laura Patten Architects
  • General Contractor: Surrey County Construction
  • Country: United Kingdom
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Beech Cottage / MiMStudios - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Henry Woide

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the preserved, lush, green setting of the Surrey Hills, London-based MiMStudios has restored and extended Beech Cottage for a young entrepreneurial family with a daughter. Its two-acre grounds unfold as a living dynamic permaculture landscape with apple and berry orchards, herbal lawns, a psychic garden of medicinal plants, and pathways for aromatherapy and mushroom foraging.

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MiMStudios
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Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Beech Cottage / MiMStudios" 30 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041282/beech-cottage-mimstudios> ISSN 0719-8884

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