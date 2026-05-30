Beech Cottage / MiMStudios

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Architects: MiMStudios
- Area: 297 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Henry Woide
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Teoman Ayas
- Architecture Offices: Laura Patten Architects
- General Contractor: Surrey County Construction
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the preserved, lush, green setting of the Surrey Hills, London-based MiMStudios has restored and extended Beech Cottage for a young entrepreneurial family with a daughter. Its two-acre grounds unfold as a living dynamic permaculture landscape with apple and berry orchards, herbal lawns, a psychic garden of medicinal plants, and pathways for aromatherapy and mushroom foraging.