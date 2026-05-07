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Casa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica

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Casa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Exterior PhotographyCasa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairCasa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairCasa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, BeamCasa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Itu, Brazil
  • Equipe De Projeto: Renata Hirayama, Piero Artuzo
  • Arquiteto Líder: sergio sampaio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: União Técnica Estrut Metal
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: JHMA Construções
  • City: Itu
  • Country: Brazil
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Casa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from a desire for a country home where the family can gather and entertain friends on weekends, fostering togetherness, leisure, and enjoyment of the scenery.

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Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica" [Casa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica] 07 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041277/casa-themis-sergio-sampaio-archi-plus-tectonica> ISSN 0719-8884

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