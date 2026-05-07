Casa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica

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Architects: Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica
- Area: 430 m²
- Year: 2025
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Equipe De Projeto: Renata Hirayama, Piero Artuzo
- Arquiteto Líder: sergio sampaio
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: União Técnica Estrut Metal
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: JHMA Construções
- City: Itu
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from a desire for a country home where the family can gather and entertain friends on weekends, fostering togetherness, leisure, and enjoyment of the scenery.