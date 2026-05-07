Casa Themis / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica

+ 22

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Equipe De Projeto: Renata Hirayama, Piero Artuzo

Arquiteto Líder: sergio sampaio

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: União Técnica Estrut Metal

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: JHMA Construções

City: Itu

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from a desire for a country home where the family can gather and entertain friends on weekends, fostering togetherness, leisure, and enjoyment of the scenery.