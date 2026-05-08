The Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Principal Architect: Ian Moore

Project Team: Rocio Mazon, Danny Mathis, Harrison Stockdale, Sophie Wruck

Builder: Bright Build Constructions

Structural Engineer: Cantilever Consulting Engineers

Civil Engineer: Stellen Consulting

Landscape Architect: Outdoor Establishments

Heritage Consultant: Zoltan Kovacs Architect

Planning Consultant: KN Planning

Geotechnical Engineer: Assetgeoenviro

Traffic Engineer: Traffix

Building Certifier: Residential Certifying

Stylist: Tess Strelein

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Originally constructed in 1869 as a Public House, known as The Moore Park Hotel, it was converted in 1921 to a fruit and vegetable shop with upper-level accommodation and in the 1960s to a corner grocery store, which it remained until 2022. The brief was to convert the 3-storey building to a single 3-bedroom house. Located in a Heritage Conservation Area, the local Council wanted all new work to be clearly differentiated from the original structure.