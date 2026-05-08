The Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects

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Sydney, Australia
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Architects: Ian Moore Architects
- Area: 259 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Clinton Weaver, Nick Bowers
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Principal Architect: Ian Moore
- Project Team: Rocio Mazon, Danny Mathis, Harrison Stockdale, Sophie Wruck
- Builder: Bright Build Constructions
- Structural Engineer: Cantilever Consulting Engineers
- Civil Engineer: Stellen Consulting
- Landscape Architect: Outdoor Establishments
- Heritage Consultant: Zoltan Kovacs Architect
- Planning Consultant: KN Planning
- Geotechnical Engineer: Assetgeoenviro
- Traffic Engineer: Traffix
- Building Certifier: Residential Certifying
- Stylist: Tess Strelein
- City: Sydney
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Originally constructed in 1869 as a Public House, known as The Moore Park Hotel, it was converted in 1921 to a fruit and vegetable shop with upper-level accommodation and in the 1960s to a corner grocery store, which it remained until 2022. The brief was to convert the 3-storey building to a single 3-bedroom house. Located in a Heritage Conservation Area, the local Council wanted all new work to be clearly differentiated from the original structure.