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The Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects

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The Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects - Exterior PhotographyThe Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects - Interior PhotographyThe Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassThe Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects - Image 5 of 51The Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects - More Images+ 46

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Sydney, Australia
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Principal Architect: Ian Moore
  • Project Team: Rocio Mazon, Danny Mathis, Harrison Stockdale, Sophie Wruck
  • Builder: Bright Build Constructions
  • Structural Engineer: Cantilever Consulting Engineers
  • Civil Engineer: Stellen Consulting
  • Landscape Architect: Outdoor Establishments
  • Heritage Consultant: Zoltan Kovacs Architect
  • Planning Consultant: KN Planning
  • Geotechnical Engineer: Assetgeoenviro
  • Traffic Engineer: Traffix
  • Building Certifier: Residential Certifying
  • Stylist: Tess Strelein
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
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The Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects - Exterior Photography
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. Originally constructed in 1869 as a Public House, known as The Moore Park Hotel, it was converted in 1921 to a fruit and vegetable shop with upper-level accommodation and in the 1960s to a corner grocery store, which it remained until 2022. The brief was to convert the 3-storey building to a single 3-bedroom house. Located in a Heritage Conservation Area, the local Council wanted all new work to be clearly differentiated from the original structure.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "The Corner Store / Ian Moore Architects" 08 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041274/the-corner-store-ian-moore-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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