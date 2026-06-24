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VE House / Triangular

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VE House / Triangular - Exterior PhotographyVE House / Triangular - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, Countertop, ChairVE House / Triangular - Image 4 of 19VE House / Triangular - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodVE House / Triangular - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Chile
  • Architects: Triangular
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nico Saieh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arratia, Leaf Panel
  • Lead Architects: Tomás Swett Amenábar y Gabriel Díaz Riadi
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Aquiles Segura
  • Technical Team: Carolina Vargas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ernesto Hernandez
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: VY Ingenieria
  • General Contractor: Montevarchi
  • Country: Chile
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VE House / Triangular - Image 4 of 19
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The project is conceived as a second home located along the shores of Lake Rupanco, in the commune of Puerto Octay, in southern Chile. The brief called for a house capable of adapting to varying patterns of occupancy, allowing for flexible subdivision depending on the number of visitors, while ensuring independence between areas designated for parents, children, and guests. At the same time, the design resolves the program on a single level, prioritizing spatial continuity and a direct relationship with the surrounding landscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "VE House / Triangular" 24 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041271/ve-house-triangular> ISSN 0719-8884

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