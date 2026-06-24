VE House / Triangular

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Architects: Triangular
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Nico Saieh
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Manufacturers: Arratia, Leaf Panel
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Lead Architects: Tomás Swett Amenábar y Gabriel Díaz Riadi
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Text description provided by the architects. The project is conceived as a second home located along the shores of Lake Rupanco, in the commune of Puerto Octay, in southern Chile. The brief called for a house capable of adapting to varying patterns of occupancy, allowing for flexible subdivision depending on the number of visitors, while ensuring independence between areas designated for parents, children, and guests. At the same time, the design resolves the program on a single level, prioritizing spatial continuity and a direct relationship with the surrounding landscape.