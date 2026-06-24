VE House / Triangular

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Houses • Chile Architects: Triangular

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arratia , Leaf Panel

Lead Architects: Tomás Swett Amenábar y Gabriel Díaz Riadi

Category: Houses

Design Team: Aquiles Segura

Technical Team: Carolina Vargas

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ernesto Hernandez

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: VY Ingenieria

General Contractor: Montevarchi

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is conceived as a second home located along the shores of Lake Rupanco, in the commune of Puerto Octay, in southern Chile. The brief called for a house capable of adapting to varying patterns of occupancy, allowing for flexible subdivision depending on the number of visitors, while ensuring independence between areas designated for parents, children, and guests. At the same time, the design resolves the program on a single level, prioritizing spatial continuity and a direct relationship with the surrounding landscape.