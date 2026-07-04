PARAISO office building + industrial warehouse / TEC Taller EC

•
Tambillo, Ecuador
-
Architects: TEC Taller EC
- Area: 3600 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:JAG Studio
-
Lead Architects: Pablo Castro Guijarro, Roberto Morales Guijarro
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Warehouse, Office Buildings, Extension
- Lead Team: Cynthia Quintero, Juan Ruiz
- Design Team: Sofía Parra
- Technical Team: Daniela Veintimilla, Daniela Ramos, Isabella Ricucci, Nicolás Guijarro
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ospining
- City: Tambillo
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the expansion of the Productos Paraiso industrial warehouse and the office building, located in Tambillo, south of the Metropolitan District of Quito. The project is situated in an industrial zone bordering cattle ranches and natural landscapes characteristic of the Andes Mountains.