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PARAISO office building + industrial warehouse / TEC Taller EC

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PARAISO office building + industrial warehouse / TEC Taller EC - Image 2 of 22PARAISO office building + industrial warehouse / TEC Taller EC - Exterior PhotographyPARAISO office building + industrial warehouse / TEC Taller EC - Image 4 of 22PARAISO office building + industrial warehouse / TEC Taller EC - Exterior PhotographyPARAISO office building + industrial warehouse / TEC Taller EC - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Warehouse, Office Buildings, Extension
Tambillo, Ecuador
  • Architects: TEC Taller EC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:JAG Studio
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Castro Guijarro, Roberto Morales Guijarro
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PARAISO office building + industrial warehouse / TEC Taller EC - Image 4 of 22
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the expansion of the Productos Paraiso industrial warehouse and the office building, located in Tambillo, south of the Metropolitan District of Quito. The project is situated in an industrial zone bordering cattle ranches and natural landscapes characteristic of the Andes Mountains.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentExtensionEcuador
Cite: "PARAISO office building + industrial warehouse / TEC Taller EC" 04 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041242/paraiso-office-building-plus-industrial-warehouse-tec-taller-ec> ISSN 0719-8884

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