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Kawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio

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Kawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio - Exterior Photography, BalconyKawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 3 of 65Kawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, DeckKawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamKawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio - More Images+ 60

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
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Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, China
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Kawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Concrete
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the Thirteen Towers Viewing Platform in Meili Snow Mountain National Park, Diqing, Yunnan, the project sits adjacent to Wunongding Village in a setting shaped by intensive tourism development. Although the site faces the Meili Snow Mountain range, it is also defined by a constricted roadside edge, visual clutter, temporary structures, and the fragmented realities of ongoing construction around it. Rather than attempting to recreate an imagined version of "authentic Tibet," the design responds to these conditions directly. Its aim is not to romanticize the site, but to establish a place of calm within an environment already saturated by spectacle.

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Cite: "Kawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio" 10 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041216/kawagebo-snow-mountain-hotel-moguang-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

大乐之野·德钦梅里雪山店 / 末广设计事务所

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