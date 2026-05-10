Kawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio

-
Architects: Moguang Studio
- Area: 2500 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yumeng Zhu, Haiting Sun, Moguang Studio
-
Manufacturers: AtelierSo Studio, Chengdu Qianshu, Ganzi Nire Handwoven Carpets, Mengke, NAZA Furniture Design, New Delhi Secret, Qinghai Gase Industry & Trade, Shanghai Gongyan New Material Technology, Shanghai Juno Industrial Co., Ltd.
-
Lead Architects: LI Jiaying, FENG Xin
-
-
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the Thirteen Towers Viewing Platform in Meili Snow Mountain National Park, Diqing, Yunnan, the project sits adjacent to Wunongding Village in a setting shaped by intensive tourism development. Although the site faces the Meili Snow Mountain range, it is also defined by a constricted roadside edge, visual clutter, temporary structures, and the fragmented realities of ongoing construction around it. Rather than attempting to recreate an imagined version of "authentic Tibet," the design responds to these conditions directly. Its aim is not to romanticize the site, but to establish a place of calm within an environment already saturated by spectacle.