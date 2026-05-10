Kawagebo Snow Mountain Hotel / Moguang Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at the Thirteen Towers Viewing Platform in Meili Snow Mountain National Park, Diqing, Yunnan, the project sits adjacent to Wunongding Village in a setting shaped by intensive tourism development. Although the site faces the Meili Snow Mountain range, it is also defined by a constricted roadside edge, visual clutter, temporary structures, and the fragmented realities of ongoing construction around it. Rather than attempting to recreate an imagined version of "authentic Tibet," the design responds to these conditions directly. Its aim is not to romanticize the site, but to establish a place of calm within an environment already saturated by spectacle.