SAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio

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Qinhuangdao, China
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Architects: NUC Studio
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Shaoqing Pan
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Lead Architect: Huang Changsong
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- Category: Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Art Director: Ye Wenkao
- Construction Supervisor: Lei Mingxiang
- Furniture & Props: Xi Cheng
- Lead Copywriter: Zi Xi
- Lead Designer: Huang Changsong
- Design Team: Huang Changsong, Zhu Dezhong
- City: Qinhuangdao
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. A southern brand arriving on this northern shoreline offers more than the scent of coffee—it delivers an honest answer to the question of "how to belong here." Confronted with a two-story volume, the design orchestrates a double-layered narrative space—bustling yet immersive—structured around spatial hierarchy, communal ties, and everyday poetry.