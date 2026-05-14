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SAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio

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SAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio - Interior Photography, StairsSAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairSAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Shelving, GlassSAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassSAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects: NUC Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shaoqing Pan
  • Lead Architect: Huang Changsong
  • Art Director: Ye Wenkao
  • Construction Supervisor: Lei Mingxiang
  • Furniture & Props: Xi Cheng
  • Lead Copywriter: Zi Xi
  • Lead Designer: Huang Changsong
  • Design Team: Huang Changsong, Zhu Dezhong
  • City: Qinhuangdao
  • Country: China
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SAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Shaoqing Pan

Text description provided by the architects. A southern brand arriving on this northern shoreline offers more than the scent of coffee—it delivers an honest answer to the question of "how to belong here." Confronted with a two-story volume, the design orchestrates a double-layered narrative space—bustling yet immersive—structured around spatial hierarchy, communal ties, and everyday poetry.

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NUC Studio
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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "SAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio" 14 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041199/saanci-coffee-aranya-north-bay-store-nuc-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shaoqing Pan

SAANCI山池咖啡（阿那亚北区店）/ NUC Studio

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