SAANCI Coffee (Aranya North Bay Store) / NUC Studio

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Category: Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors

Art Director: Ye Wenkao

Construction Supervisor: Lei Mingxiang

Furniture & Props: Xi Cheng

Lead Copywriter: Zi Xi

Lead Designer: Huang Changsong

Design Team: Huang Changsong, Zhu Dezhong

City: Qinhuangdao

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. A southern brand arriving on this northern shoreline offers more than the scent of coffee—it delivers an honest answer to the question of "how to belong here." Confronted with a two-story volume, the design orchestrates a double-layered narrative space—bustling yet immersive—structured around spatial hierarchy, communal ties, and everyday poetry.