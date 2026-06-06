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Villa Robles House / arquitectura.te

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Villa Robles House / arquitectura.te - Exterior Photography, ConcreteVilla Robles House / arquitectura.te - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodVilla Robles House / arquitectura.te - Interior Photography, ConcreteVilla Robles House / arquitectura.te - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Countertop, SinkVilla Robles House / arquitectura.te - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Villa Robles, Argentina
  • Architects: arquitectura.te
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1432 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ignacio Tessore
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bará, Estudio.te, Forti
  • Lead Architects: Ramiro Terrado, Ignacio Tessore
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Villa Robles House / arquitectura.te - Exterior Photography
© Ignacio Tessore

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a pine forest, the house is conceived as an architectural element that, rather than blending into the landscape, seeks an intentional contrast. The project is organized around three solid, light-toned shingle volumes that emerge against the dark hues of the trees. This decision transforms the house into a luminous element within the forest, establishing a dialogue where the architecture asserts itself as an object in the face of nature.

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Cite: "Villa Robles House / arquitectura.te" [Casa Villa robles / arquitectura.te] 06 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041198/villa-robles-house-arquitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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