Villa Robles House / arquitectura.te

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Architects: arquitectura.te
- Area: 1432 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ignacio Tessore
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Manufacturers: Bará, Estudio.te, Forti
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Lead Architects: Ramiro Terrado, Ignacio Tessore
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- Category: Houses
- Landscaping: Carolina Pell
- City: Villa Robles
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Located within a pine forest, the house is conceived as an architectural element that, rather than blending into the landscape, seeks an intentional contrast. The project is organized around three solid, light-toned shingle volumes that emerge against the dark hues of the trees. This decision transforms the house into a luminous element within the forest, establishing a dialogue where the architecture asserts itself as an object in the face of nature.