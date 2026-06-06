Villa Robles House / arquitectura.te

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Houses • Villa Robles, Argentina Architects: arquitectura.te

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1432 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Ignacio Tessore

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bará , Estudio.te , Forti

Lead Architects: Ramiro Terrado, Ignacio Tessore

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within a pine forest, the house is conceived as an architectural element that, rather than blending into the landscape, seeks an intentional contrast. The project is organized around three solid, light-toned shingle volumes that emerge against the dark hues of the trees. This decision transforms the house into a luminous element within the forest, establishing a dialogue where the architecture asserts itself as an object in the face of nature.