Shoreline Studio / NORM Architects

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Category: Residential Architecture, Offices

Full Scope Architecture & Interior Design: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Peter Eland, Victor Ohn-Breumlund, Sofie Bak

Interior Design & Styling: Nathalie Schwer

Country: Denmark

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Text description provided by the architects. In the windswept coastal landscape of Denmark, where meadow meets dune and pine bends in the coastal breeze, Shoreline Studio rests as a retreat for artistic immersion. Conceived as a space apart from yet connected to the rhythms of a family summerhouse, it balances Danish building tradition with the contemplative sensibility of Japanese architecture. Though restrained in scale, it unfolds with a generous sense of atmosphere, offering a place where light, material, and landscape converge.