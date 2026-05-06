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Shoreline Studio / NORM Architects

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Shoreline Studio / NORM Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamShoreline Studio / NORM Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamShoreline Studio / NORM Architects - Image 4 of 28Shoreline Studio / NORM Architects - Image 5 of 28Shoreline Studio / NORM Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Offices
Denmark
  • Full Scope Architecture & Interior Design: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Peter Eland, Victor Ohn-Breumlund, Sofie Bak
  • Interior Design & Styling: Nathalie Schwer
  • Country: Denmark
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Shoreline Studio / NORM Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen

Text description provided by the architects. In the windswept coastal landscape of Denmark, where meadow meets dune and pine bends in the coastal breeze, Shoreline Studio rests as a retreat for artistic immersion. Conceived as a space apart from yet connected to the rhythms of a family summerhouse, it balances Danish building tradition with the contemplative sensibility of Japanese architecture. Though restrained in scale, it unfolds with a generous sense of atmosphere, offering a place where light, material, and landscape converge.

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NORM Architects
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WoodGlass

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Cite: "Shoreline Studio / NORM Architects" 06 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041196/shoreline-studio-norm-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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