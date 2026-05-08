Studley Grounds / SSdH

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Category: Pavilion

S Sd H Project Team: Todd de Hoog, Jean-Marie Spencer, Harrison Smart

Traditional Custodians Of The Land On Which The Project Is Built: Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. The new pavilion offers a space full of possibilities. The non-prescriptive area allows for flexible layouts to suit the changing needs of its users. It provides an additional area for the adjacent café to expand, host events, while also being open for the public to stop and sit within the landscape. Moving beyond shade and shelter, the space created is ambiguous as to whether it is private or public. This ambiguity affords a generosity to the surrounding national parkland and becomes a place that can be appropriated.