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Studley Grounds / SSdH

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion
Melbourne, Australia
  • Category: Pavilion
  • S Sd H Project Team: Todd de Hoog, Jean-Marie Spencer, Harrison Smart
  • Traditional Custodians Of The Land On Which The Project Is Built: Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung
  • City: Melbourne
  • Country: Australia
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Studley Grounds / SSdH - Image 2 of 7
© Wilderness Build Co

Text description provided by the architects. The new pavilion offers a space full of possibilities. The non-prescriptive area allows for flexible layouts to suit the changing needs of its users. It provides an additional area for the adjacent café to expand, host events, while also being open for the public to stop and sit within the landscape. Moving beyond shade and shelter, the space created is ambiguous as to whether it is private or public. This ambiguity affords a generosity to the surrounding national parkland and becomes a place that can be appropriated.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionAustralia

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SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionAustralia
Cite: "Studley Grounds / SSdH" 08 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041194/studley-grounds-ssdh> ISSN 0719-8884

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