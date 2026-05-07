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Kerr Apartment / SSdH

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Kerr Apartment / SSdH - Image 2 of 21Kerr Apartment / SSdH - Image 3 of 21Kerr Apartment / SSdH - Interior PhotographyKerr Apartment / SSdH - Interior Photography, WoodKerr Apartment / SSdH - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse
Melbourne, Australia
  • Project Team: Todd de Hoog, Jean-Marie Spencer, Harrison Smart
  • Traditional Custodians Of The Land On Which The Project Is Built: Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung
  • City: Melbourne
  • Country: Australia
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Kerr Apartment / SSdH - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pier Carthew

Text description provided by the architects. When the Fitzroy landmark, The MacRobertson's Chocolate Factory (built ~1900's), was converted between 1998 and 2003, it became an early and local example of the industrial apartment building typology. Rather than delivering a series of homogenous, standardised units, the redevelopment divided the amalgamation of warehouse spaces into a series of apartment 'shells' surrounding a voluminous central atrium. The 'shells' were sold to owners with the most minimal amenities, no more than a connection point for plumbing, fire services, and power, with the understanding that occupants would be responsible for their own internal fit-out.

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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseAustralia

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseAustralia
Cite: "Kerr Apartment / SSdH" 07 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041193/kerr-ssdh> ISSN 0719-8884

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