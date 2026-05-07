Kerr Apartment / SSdH

+ 16

Category: Apartments, Adaptive Reuse

Project Team: Todd de Hoog, Jean-Marie Spencer, Harrison Smart

Traditional Custodians Of The Land On Which The Project Is Built: Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. When the Fitzroy landmark, The MacRobertson's Chocolate Factory (built ~1900's), was converted between 1998 and 2003, it became an early and local example of the industrial apartment building typology. Rather than delivering a series of homogenous, standardised units, the redevelopment divided the amalgamation of warehouse spaces into a series of apartment 'shells' surrounding a voluminous central atrium. The 'shells' were sold to owners with the most minimal amenities, no more than a connection point for plumbing, fire services, and power, with the understanding that occupants would be responsible for their own internal fit-out.