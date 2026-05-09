A Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10

+ 36

Category: Tourism

Design Team: Jingqi Qiu, Liuqing Liu, Jiaxiao Bao (Project Assistant), Yu Cai, Mengqi Zhang, Ruiyu Zhang, Jingwei Zhang, Jiaying Huang, Bin Tang(Intern), Zewei Feng(Intern), Chunyu Li(Intern)

Client: Longyou County People’s Government

Organizers: Longyou Hu Construction and Management Center, Longyou County Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Co Organizers: China Academy of Urban Planning & Design, Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Tech Co., LTD, Shanghai Bilibili Technology Co., LTD

Project Managers: Tianlu Zhou, Ningjue Lv

Special Consultant: Xiaoling Ji

Structural Design Consultant: Shanghai Jingdao Bamboo Construction Design co. LTD.

Construction Drawing Team: Zhejiang Huichuang Design Group Co., Ltd.

Contractor: Zhejiang Yuanjing Construction Co., Ltd.

City: Quzhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Wetland Caves Pavilion is located along the shoreline of Chuanchang Island in Xiaonanhu Town, Longyou County, Quzhou City. The unique wetland terrain surrounding the site has been shaped by long-term erosion and sedimentation from the Qu River, nurturing a rich ecosystem of plants and animals. The extensive mudflat meadows along the shoreline offer diverse conditions for experiencing the natural wetland landscape and ecological environment. Scattered across the shore are ancient cave sites, where man-made structures blend organically with nature, exuding a sense of history and mystery.