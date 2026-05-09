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  5. A Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10

A Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10

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A Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10 - Exterior PhotographyA Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10 - Image 3 of 41A Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10 - Image 4 of 41A Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10 - Image 5 of 41A Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10 - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Tourism
Quzhou, China
  • Architects: Studio 10
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chao Zhang, Guowei Liu
  • Lead Architects: Shi Zhou
  • Category: Tourism
  • Design Team: Jingqi Qiu, Liuqing Liu, Jiaxiao Bao (Project Assistant), Yu Cai, Mengqi Zhang, Ruiyu Zhang, Jingwei Zhang, Jiaying Huang, Bin Tang(Intern), Zewei Feng(Intern), Chunyu Li(Intern)
  • Client: Longyou County People’s Government
  • Organizers: Longyou Hu Construction and Management Center, Longyou County Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd.
  • Co Organizers: China Academy of Urban Planning & Design, Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture & Tech Co., LTD, Shanghai Bilibili Technology Co., LTD
  • Project Managers: Tianlu Zhou, Ningjue Lv
  • Special Consultant: Xiaoling Ji
  • Structural Design Consultant: Shanghai Jingdao Bamboo Construction Design co. LTD.
  • Construction Drawing Team: Zhejiang Huichuang Design Group Co., Ltd.
  • Contractor: Zhejiang Yuanjing Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City: Quzhou
  • Country: China
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A Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10 - Exterior Photography
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The Wetland Caves Pavilion is located along the shoreline of Chuanchang Island in Xiaonanhu Town, Longyou County, Quzhou City. The unique wetland terrain surrounding the site has been shaped by long-term erosion and sedimentation from the Qu River, nurturing a rich ecosystem of plants and animals. The extensive mudflat meadows along the shoreline offer diverse conditions for experiencing the natural wetland landscape and ecological environment. Scattered across the shore are ancient cave sites, where man-made structures blend organically with nature, exuding a sense of history and mystery.

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Cite: "A Discovery Pavilion in the Longyou Wetlands / Studio 10" 09 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041190/a-discovery-pavilion-in-the-longyou-wetlands-studio-10> ISSN 0719-8884

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